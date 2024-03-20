RMG workers will get salary, bonus before Eid holiday: Nazrul Islam

State Minister for Labour and Employment Md. Nazrul Islam Chowdhury on Wednesday said a decision has been taken to provide salary of the month of March and festival bonus to readymade garment (RMG) workers before the holiday of the holy Eid-ul-Fitr.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the tripartite consultative council of the ready-made garment sector at the ministry’s conference room with the state minister in the chair.