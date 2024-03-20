RMG workers will get salary, bonus before Eid holiday: Nazrul Islam
State Minister for Labour and Employment Md. Nazrul Islam Chowdhury on Wednesday said a decision has been taken to provide salary of the month of March and festival bonus to readymade garment (RMG) workers before the holiday of the holy Eid-ul-Fitr.
The decision was taken in a meeting of the tripartite consultative council of the ready-made garment sector at the ministry’s conference room with the state minister in the chair.
Vacation for factories will also be announced in line with the government holidays marking the Eid-ul-Fitr, said a press release.
Labour and employment secretary Md. Mahbub Hossain, Director General (DG) of Department of Labour Md Tarikul Alam, BGMEA standing committee on ILO and labour affairs chairman ANM Saifuddin, BKMEA vice-president Fazlee Shamim Ehsan and Jatiya Sramik League executive president Md Alauddin Mia joined the meeting.
Replying to a question, the state minister said factories cannot sack or lay off any worker before Eid. Strict directives have been given to this end, he added.
Nazrul Islam said a rationing system will be introduced for the garment workers.