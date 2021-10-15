High-speed mobile internet services restored in Dhaka div after 11 hrs

Users in Dhaka division started getting access to internet on mobile phone around 4:30pm.
Mobile internet services in the remaining divisions are likely to resume gradually.
Mobile operator sources said, instructions have been given to normalise internet services from 5:00pm in Barishal division and 6:00pm in Khulna division. It could not be known when will internet be restored in other divisions.
3G and 4G mobile internet services were shut across the country since 5:00am on Friday.
Asked about the reason, post and telecommunications minister Mustafa Jabbar told Prothom Alo, “A technical glitch may have caused the disruption. Perhaps, this could not be avoided for unavoidable reasons. I hope this problem will not last long. Initiatives have been taken to solve it.”
According to Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC), number of mobile internet users in the country reached 115.4 million as of August.
The mobile internet services were shut in Cumilla on Wednesday. The services were shut in five more districts—Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Brahmanbaria, Rajshahi and Chandpur--the following day. Later from this morning, mobile internet services were disrupted throughout the country.
Grameenphone’s head of external communication Muhammad Hasan at a statement today morning said, “Our 3G and 4G services have been temporarily shut due to unavoidable reason. We are working concerned authorities to restore the services.”