High-speed train to operate to Cox’s Bazar next year

Work on high-speed train is progressing to ease the communication with the tourist city of Cox’s Bazar with the rail authorities expecting to open train services on Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar route for the first time in June next year .

Railway minister planned to start train services from Cox’s Bazar to Chattogram’s Dohazari in next December. Since the construction of the Cox's Bazar-Dohazari dual gauge railway track project is completed 69 per cent until March this year, the railway ministry differed the deadline to June next year. Meanwhile, a proposal has been made to extend the project tenure.

This is a fast-track project. As tourists are primary target for launching train service on this route, various plans have been taken to attract them. The country’s iconic railway station is under construction in Cox’s Bazar and that is being built in the shape of an oyster. The station will have locker facility for tourists to keep their luggage there. As a result, tourists would be able to leave Cox’s Bazar without staying at night in hotel.