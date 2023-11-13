Enforced disappearances and absence of justice has broken public trust

The summary based on information and evaluation by various expert groups of the organisation, also includes the recommendations made to the government by the former high commissioner Michelle Bachelet during her Bangladesh visit. Most of the recommendations of the UN delegation in Bangladesh taken up by Bangladesh during the Third UPR, have not been implemented. Bangladesh has said that it had taken up 178 recommendations and had highlighted the institutional and legal measures taken to implement these.

Michelle Bachelet had expressed concern at various levels of the government in Dhaka concerning enforced disappearances and torture and made recommendations in this regard. This has been mentioned in the UN note, with a call for an independent system of investigation to look into the allegations of enforced disappearance, so that the experts can work closely with the victims of enforced disappearance, their families and civil society. She also called for a strict process of selection for the security forces. This information package of the UN human rights council indicates that during her visit, Michelle Bachelet had also discussed about an impartial, independent and transparent inquiry into allegations of ministers being involved in the torture and also about reforms in the security sector. However, not much of this was revealed during her visit.

Various information, observations and recommendations of the UN Human Rights High Commissioner, Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (CESCR) and Committee Against Torture (CAT) have found place in this information package. CAT has called for an invitation to be extended to nine special rapporteurs mandated to investigate and evaluate human rights issues, to visit Bangladesh. The high commissioner has sought an opportunity to be given for the working group on enforced disappearances to visit Bangladesh. CAT has called for the independence of the national human rights commission to be strengthened and to open up for investigations the various places where people are kept in detention.

Expressing concern at the indiscriminate arrest of political opponents and demonstrators, CAT has called for their fundamental rights to be ensured. They have all for a halt to death in custody under any circumstances and also to ensure adequate healthcare during detention and to allow sudden spot visits by representatives of independent observation agencies to the detention centres.

CAT expressed concern about the harassment, indiscriminate arrests, violence and misbehaviour towards the civil society representatives, lawyers and journalists who criticise the authorities. Accordingly, the committee has called for amendment of the ICT act and the law related to foreign grants. The high commissioner also mentioned the shrinking space for citizens groups to function, excessive control on the NGOs and curtailing freedom of expression. He also called for all harassment to be halted against the human rights organisation Odhikar, which was cooperating with various UN processes or expert groups regarding enforced disappearance and extrajudicial killing.