UN must seek accountability from Bangladesh for rights violation: Amnesty

Noting that the government accepted recommendations to safeguard the right to freedom of expression in the last UPR in May 2018, but it has persistently undermined the right including through perfunctory reform and weaponization of various laws in the past five years.

The statement alleged that the new Cyber Security Act - 2023 retains the draconian features of the former Digital Security Act.

“The government must bring the Cyber Security Act 2023 in line with international human rights law and ensure it is not used to target human rights defenders, activists, critics and crackdown on peaceful dissent,” the statement noted.

Also, it called on the authorities to immediately and unconditionally release those detained solely for the peaceful exercise of their human rights including the rights to freedom of expression, association and peaceful assembly ahead of the next general elections scheduled to be held in January 2024.