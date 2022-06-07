Historic 6-Point Day being marked

The President said the movement, which was initiated in 1948 with the demand for recognition of Bangla as a state language, had successfully culminated through the 1952 Language Movement creating the foundation of Bangalee nationalism.

Later, Bangabandhu placed the historic six-point demand in Lahore in 1966 for autonomy of Bangalee nation in continuation of formation of Juktofront in 1954, movement against autocratic rule in 1958 and 1962 Education Commission movement.

Through the six-point demand, Hamid said, Bangabandhu presented political, economic, social and cultural interests, including along with administrative structure, powers of the central government, monetary policy, revenue and tax policy, foreign trade and the formation of regional forces, of East Bengal.

The President said the six-point demand contained the framework of independence and autonomy of Bangalee nation.

After the announcement of six-point demand, he said, the Pakistani rulers tortured Bangabandhu inhumanly and repeatedly arrested him, but could not deter him from the six-point demand.

The historic six-point is not only the charter for emancipation of Bangalees rather it is the source of inspiration for movement for emancipation of the repressed and persecuted people all over the world, the president added.

“I believe that the young generation will be inspired with patriotism by learning from Bangabandhu’s six-point demand,” Hamid said and urged all to fulfill Bangabandhu’s dream of building a happy and prosperous ‘Sonar Bangla’ free from hunger and poverty.