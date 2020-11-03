Hitch in appointment of non-govt teachers creates frustration

Many of the candidates who are still waiting will not be hired even though they have passed the test because of these legal complications. They will lose the opportunity if their age exceeds 35.

According to the NTRCA law, results have to be published within 60 days after the written test. Although a year has elapsed, the results have not been published as yet.

A total of 228,000 (2.28 lakh) candidates are waiting for the written test results of the 16th registration test. There is uncertainty over when the results will be published and whether everyone will be recruited or not.

Meanwhile, 1.15 million (11.5 lakh) candidates applying for the 17th registration, do not know when the preliminary examination will be held since it was postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.