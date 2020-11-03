Hitch in appointment of non-govt teachers creates frustration

Thousands of those seeking jobs as teachers in non-government educational institutions face uncertainty over their appointments, with many getting increasingly frustrated about the complications in the process.
The Non-government Teachers’ Registration and Certification Authority (NTRCA) arranges the non-government teachers’ recruitment test. The final results of the 15th NTRCA exam were published a year ago, but more than 11,000 jobseekers have not been recruited yet. Their appointment is held up by a case filed over the 13th NTRCA exam.
Many of the candidates who are still waiting will not be hired even though they have passed the test because of these legal complications. They will lose the opportunity if their age exceeds 35.
According to the NTRCA law, results have to be published within 60 days after the written test. Although a year has elapsed, the results have not been published as yet.
A total of 228,000 (2.28 lakh) candidates are waiting for the written test results of the 16th registration test. There is uncertainty over when the results will be published and whether everyone will be recruited or not.
Meanwhile, 1.15 million (11.5 lakh) candidates applying for the 17th registration, do not know when the preliminary examination will be held since it was postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
NTRCA chairman Akram Hossain told Prothom Alo, “We are waiting for directives from the education ministry. These issues will be settled after getting the ministry’s permission.”
The NTRCA has been holding registration examinations for recruitment of teachers in private schools, colleges, madrasas and technical schools since 2005. So far, a total of 15 registration exams, including a special one, have been held.
Although the NTRCA would hold the teachers’ registration test, the appointment would be finalised by the board of directors of the respective educational institutions. But since 2015, the NTRCA has been given the responsibility to finalise the recruitment of teachers on the basis of merit after allegations of irregularities, corruption and nepotism surfaced.
According to the policy, educational institutions will inform the NTRCA of how many teachers they need. From there, the list of selected subject-based teachers will be sent to the institutions. The institutions will then recruit teachers from that list.
The board of directors of an institution from now on will only issue teachers’ appointment letters, the policy says.
So far, the NTRCA has appointed teachers in two phases by issuing two public notifications. Through those, about 36,000 teachers were recruited in 2015 and 2016. The NTRCA is now waiting to issue the third public notice.
The teachers’ registration examination is held in three stages. The first is the preliminary test. Candidates who pass this have to take the written test in the second step. The next step is the oral test of the candidates who have passed the written exam.
After that, a public notification is issued and the final appointment is made after scrutinising the qualifications of the candidates. After passing all the exams, only those who do not cross the age of 35 are considered eligible for the job.
Appointment from 15th registration held up
The final results of the 15th teachers’ registration examination were published last January. A total of 11,130 candidates passed the exam at three levels.
Of them, 9,063 passed at school level, 611 passed in the second phase at school level and 1,456 passed at college level. Although the final results were published about 10 months ago, these candidates have not been appointed yet.
The NTRCA said just before the third public notice was issued, 2,200 candidates of the 13th registration who did not get jobs filed a case with the High Court seeking their appointment. As the verdict was delivered in their favour, the High Court ordered their appointment. That is why there was a delay in issuing the third public notice of the 15th registration. Now the NTRCA is planning to file an appeal against the verdict.
When asked about the recruitment process, NTRCA officials said a public notice will be issued regarding the 15th registration after the case proceeding of the 13th registration ends. Only those who are 35 years of age from the date of publication of the notification can apply for appointment.
Frustration among candidates grows
Afzal Hossain, a former student of the University of Rajshahi, is waiting for appointment after passing the final test.
“I passed the registration test in three stages over three years. The age limit for our application is 35. What could be more frustrating than not being appointed because of age even after passing the final exam? Why should we pay for NTRCA's delay?”
I do not see any reason to delay the preliminary examination. All educational institutions are closed now. This opportunity can be utilised to hold the test. It is not acceptable that eligible candidates will be deprived of employment even after passing the registration test
Shanto Ali, who passed from the Department of Economics at Government Titumir College in Dhaka, said the NTRCA authorities did not issue the public notice although he passed the preliminary, written and oral examinations.
“So, even after passing the tests, I am unemployed as I have not been appointed yet.”
NTRCA chairman Akram Hossain told Prothom Alo that he would take action after talking to the education ministry about the candidates who are eligible but have not been appointed yet.
16th exam results not published yet
The written test for the 16th registration was held about a year ago, but the results have not been published yet even though according to the law, results have to be published within 60 days.
The 16th teachers’ registration notification was issued on 23 May last year, but the NTRCA has not been able to complete the whole process yet. The future of 228,000 (2.28 lakh) candidates thus remains in limbo.
Sabbir Hossain, who attended the 16th test, told Prothom Alo that those who could not get government jobs usually take the teachers’ registration exam.
“It has been more than a year but the results have not been published yet. We have become frustrated,” he said.
On condition of anonymity, a source at the NTRCA said the results of the 16th registration are ready but have not been published yet because of the ministry’s verbal orders.
Coronavirus makes 17th registration uncertain
According to the NTRCA, as of November last year, there were about 77,000 vacant posts in schools, colleges, madrasas and technical institutes across the country. About 1,165,000 (11.65 lakh) applications were submitted for the 17th registration.
These jobseekers face uncertainty. Their preliminary examination was scheduled to be held on May 15, but was postponed due to COVID-19. Candidates do not even know when the exam will be held.
Former education secretary Nazrul Islam Khan thinks necessary steps should be taken now to deal with the recruitment crisis.
He told Prothom Alo that there is no logic behind not publishing the results of the written test if these are ready.
“I do not see any reason to delay the preliminary examination. All educational institutions are closed now. This opportunity can be utilised to hold the test. It is not acceptable that eligible candidates will be deprived of employment even after passing the registration test,” he added.