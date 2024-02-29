Power price increases by Tk 0.70 per unit from February

Power price at the consumer level has increased by Tk 0.70 per unit on an average from February.

The power, energy and mineral resources ministry issued a gazette notification in this regard on Thursday.

Power price at the household level has increased by Tk 0.28 per unit, and Tk 1.35 for those who use the bulk amount of electricity and Tk 0.43 for irrigation purposes.

As per the new price, the retail price has increased from Tk 8.25 to Tk 8.95 per unit. At the wholesale level, the price has increased from Tk 6.70 to Tk 7.04.