35 Bangladeshis rescued off Malta

In the darkness, a shape emerged among the Mediterranean waves -- around 30 men, huddled shoulder to shoulder in the hold of a fibreglass boat.

"We're here to help you!" called out Giannis, a member of the search and rescue team of the Ocean Viking charity ship, on patrol in the waters between Malta and Italy.

A few hours earlier, the crew had been pulled from their bunks at 4:00am by news of the boat in distress.

The crackly call to action -- "SAR Team, Ready for Rescue!" -- was relayed across walkie-talkies around the ship, a former supply vessel for oil rigs now run by SOS Mediterranee.

The team pulled on life-jackets, hats, gloves, boots and waterproof trousers, before launching a semi-rigid boat in the water.

The beam of their flashlight cut through the darkness and swept across the foam of the waves before David, at the controls, shouted out that the boat had been spotted.