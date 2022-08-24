Professor Yunus seeks stay on labour court case trial

Professor Muhammad Yunus moved the appellate division of the Supreme Court on Wednesday, seeking a stay on proceedings in a case filed against him in the Dhaka Labour Court.

Lawyer Abdullah Al Mamun filed the appeal on behalf of the Nobel laureate and former chairman of Grameen Communications Ltd.

On 17 August, a High Court bench of justices SM Kuddus Zaman and Fahmida Quader rejected Yunus’ petition paving the way for trial in the case.