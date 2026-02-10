Police enlist 3,000 criminals, including 352 shooters, ahead of polls

Five days before the national election, clashes broke out on Saturday in Munshikandi area of Munshiganj Sadar upazila between supporters of a Bangladesh Nationalist Party candidate and a rebel BNP candidate. Gunshots were fired from both sides during the clash. Police have identified four people, including Ekram Dewan, who were seen firing weapons. Ekram’s name appears on the list prepared by two intelligence agencies as a ‘shooter’. He had not been arrested until Monday.

Dhaka’s notorious top criminal Sheikh Mohammad Aslam, also known as Sweden Aslam, has 22 cases against him, including nine murder cases. After serving nearly 20 years in prison, he was released on bail on 4 September 2024. He later became involved in criminal activities again, and his name has been included in the list as an armed criminal.

On 10 November last year, top criminal Tariq Saif Mamun, whose name was on the police list, was shot dead in public in front of National Medical Institute Hospital in old Dhaka. The killing stemmed from a rivalry with rival criminal Roni over control of the underworld. Roni remains absconding, evading arrest. His name also appears on the list of armed criminals.