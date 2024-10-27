Police seek to end political interference

At one point, a commission member raised the issue of the superior selection board (SSB), which oversees promotions to the ranks of deputy inspector general (DIG) of police and above.

The police officers said the SSB does not evaluate officers properly, as it does not include the IGP. They also mentioned irregularities and illegal transactions in promotions, appointments, and transfers during the previous government.

According to them, the former home minister, with his syndicate, used to control illegal transactions for promotions, appointments, and transfers. A joint secretary from the public security division, four deputy secretaries, and a former additional secretary (employed as the minister’s special assistant) were in the syndicate.

This led to a breakdown of internal discipline, with some officers gaining undue influence, with impunity for disobeying the superiors. Some of the influentials were involved in recruitment of sub-inspectors and constables.

The officials laid emphasis on formulating time-befitting regulations for recruitment, transfers, and promotions, in order to restore order in the force. They suggested taking lessons from the draft police ordinance 2007, in addition to other previous commissions and committees. At the same time, they suggested expanding the commission to include a judge and a media representative, alongside a student representative.

A source within the commission confirmed to Prothom Alo that the reform body plans to add two new members – one to come from the judiciary through the law ministry and the other from students.

Apart from formal meetings, commission members have been regularly consulting among themselves.

In this regard, Safar Raj Hossain said his commission listened the different experiences of the police and their suggestions to resolve the crisis. Later, the commission will consider the issues while preparing the reform proposals.

Also, they will recommend bringing the police forces to best practices, in light of experiences in developed countries, including the United Kingdom and Japan. The draft police ordinance 2007 will be considered too, if it is provided.