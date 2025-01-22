Rohingya situation is getting complicated, Yunus tells Filippo Grandi

“We stand ready to cooperate with you,” Grandi said after the chief adviser sought his support for the Rohingya crisis, in particular, hosting a major global conference on the issue later this year.

“Your voice will be more critical,” Prof Yunus said.

The chief adviser called for putting the global focus back on the Rohingya crisis, saying the influx of about 100,000 more refugees has added further burden on Bangladesh.

“The situation is getting complicated. They are pushing more Rohingyas to Bangladesh,” he said.