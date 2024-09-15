Ex-minister Farhad Hossain placed on 5-day remand

A court in Dhaka on Sunday placed former public administration minister Farhad Hossain on a five-day remand in garment worker Rubel murder case filed with the Adabor police station.

Additional chief metropolitan magistrate (ACMM), Dhaka Md Sanaullah passed the order after accepting a plea from the investigating officer (IO) of the case inspector of Adabor thana Abdul Malek.

On 5 August, Rubel was shot during a protest rally near Mohammadpur Ring Road area. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where attending physicians declared him dead.