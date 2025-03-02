123.7 million voters in the country: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin stated that the total number of voters in the country has now surpassed 123.7 million (precisely, 12 crore 37 lakh 32 thousand and 274).

He made this announcement during the inauguration ceremony of the procession organised on the occasion of National Voters' Day, held today, Sunday, in front of the Election Building. Today, on 2 March is observed as National Voters' Day, and the updated final voter list was published on this day.