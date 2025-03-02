123.7 million voters in the country: CEC
Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin stated that the total number of voters in the country has now surpassed 123.7 million (precisely, 12 crore 37 lakh 32 thousand and 274).
He made this announcement during the inauguration ceremony of the procession organised on the occasion of National Voters' Day, held today, Sunday, in front of the Election Building. Today, on 2 March is observed as National Voters' Day, and the updated final voter list was published on this day.
According to the CEC, the total number of female voters now stands at 60.37 million (precisely, 6 crore 3 lakh 69 thousand and 666), while male voters number 63.36 million (precisely, 6 crore 33 lakh 61 thousand and 615).
In addition, there are 994 voters registered under the identity of Hijra. This total voter count was achieved through the 2024 update process; in last year's update, 1.8 million (precisely, 18 lakh 82 thousand and 114) new voters were added to the list.
The update process for this year, which began on 20 January, is still ongoing. At the inauguration ceremony, the CEC emphasised the commission's commitment to holding free, fair, impartial, and acceptable elections and sought the cooperation of all citizens to ensure this goal is met.