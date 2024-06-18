Office timings change from tomorrow

The office time will be from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm from Sunday to Thursday. There will be a 30-minute break for lunch and Zuhr prayers and Friday and Saturday will be the weekend.

The Supreme Court, bank, insurance and other financial organisations will set their own office time.

Once offices in Bangladesh would continue from 9:00am to 5:00pm.

But slashing by an hour, the government set the time from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm from 15 November in 2022 “to save power and energy”.