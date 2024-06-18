Office timings change from tomorrow
After holy Eid-ul-Azha, government, semi-government, autonomous and semi-autonomous organisations are set to resume office tomorrow, Wednesday.
The long-standing scheduled timing for the offices is changing.
As per the new schedule, the office time will be from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.
The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting in the first week of the current month. Later, the public administration ministry issued a gazette notification.
The office time will be from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm from Sunday to Thursday. There will be a 30-minute break for lunch and Zuhr prayers and Friday and Saturday will be the weekend.
The Supreme Court, bank, insurance and other financial organisations will set their own office time.
Once offices in Bangladesh would continue from 9:00am to 5:00pm.
But slashing by an hour, the government set the time from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm from 15 November in 2022 “to save power and energy”.