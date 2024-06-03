9am-5pm office time to resume
The scheduled timing for the offices of all government, semi-government, autonomous and semi-autonomous organisations will resume to the original 9:00 am to 5:00 pm timing.
This schedule will be implemented after the Eid-ul-Azha.
The decision was taken from a cabinet meeting Monday, said cabinet secretary Mahbubur Rahman.
The scheduled office time at normal time in the country was from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.
But slashing by an hour, the government set the time from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm from 15 November in 2022 “to save power and energy”.
Speaking about this, cabinet secretary Mahbub Hossain said the office time will be from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm from Sunday to Thursday. There will be a 30-minute break for lunch and Zuhr prayers and Friday and Sunday will be the weekend.
The newspersons asked why the schedule had been changed. Mahbub Hossain said that this was normal. One has to work for eight hours a day, 40 hours in five days. The time was 35 hours until now. But that was a special arrangement. Now we have returned to the original schedule.