Home secretary to hold virtual talks with Indian counterpart, discuss border security issues

Bangladesh home secretary Mostafa Kamal Uddin and his Indian counterpart Ajay Bhalla will discuss various security issues including crime at Bangladesh-India borders through video conferencing on Saturday, reports Indian news agency ANI.

It also said both top internal security officers will have a detailed discussion on drugs, terrorism and other threats of national security.

Sources in the ministry further said issues like fake currency, cattle smuggling and other visa issues are likely discussed in the meeting.