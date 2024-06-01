Misleading information on Facebook, ‘affiliation’ with ruling party

The Meta has removed 50 Facebook accounts and 98 pages on allegations of spreading misleading information about the opposition. These accounts were being used to spread misleading information against the leaders and activists of BNP, the political rival of ruling Awami League.

This came up in Meta Quarterly Adversarial Threat Report 2024. The report published on 29 May highlights 'coordinated in-authentic behaviours’.

Co-ordinated unauthentic behaviour mean coordinated efforts to mislead people by spreading false or misleading information using fake accounts to achieve some vested goals. People running these pages work in collaboration with each other.