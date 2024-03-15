ICT chief prosecutor Golam Arif Tipu no more

Language movement veteran, freedom fighter and prosecutor of the International Crimes Tribunal Golam Arif Tipu passed away while undergoing treatment at a city hospital Friday morning.

He breathed his last at the age of 93 at Labaid Hospital in the capital at 8:20 am, said acting chief prosecutor of the International Crimes Tribunal Syed Haider Ali.

Golam Arif Tipu was suffering from various old age complexities for a long time.