EC receives EU letter over not sending election observers: Secretary

Chief election commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal has received the letter sent by the European Union (EU) over the decision to not send a full-fledged observation team to observe the forthcoming Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) election.

EC secretary Md Jahangir Alam shared the information with journalists at Nirbachan Bhaban in the city on Thursday.

He said the EU in an email informed the foreign ministry that the organisation will not a full-fledged observation team due to fund shortage. The foreign ministry forwarded the email to the EC.