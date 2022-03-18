HRW urges Bangladesh to stop flouting UN rights concerns

“The Bangladesh government is seeking greater influence at the UN while simultaneously ignoring the UN’s inquiries into human rights violations by Bangladesh security forces,” said Brad Adams, Asia director at Human Rights Watch. “Bangladesh authorities are only jeopardizing the country’s standing in UN peacekeeping operations by ignoring allegations of abuse and failing to clean up their act.”

In July 2019, following its review of Bangladesh’s record, the UN Committee against Torture noted that “in general, one got the impression that the police, as well as other law enforcement agencies, were able to operate with impunity and zero accountability.”

The rights body recommended that the Bangladesh government “establish an independent vetting procedure, with appropriate UN guidance, for all military and police personnel proposed for deployment in UN peace missions and ensure that no person or unit implicated in the commission of torture, extrajudicial killing, disappearances or other serious human rights violations is selected for service.” The committee also said that it is “concerned at reports that personnel that have served with the Rapid Action Battalion have frequently been deployed for service with United Nations peace missions.”

However, the government has not demonstrated any efforts to improve vetting, and instead is seeking more senior UN peacekeeping positions for its police and military personnel.

On 8 November 2021, 12 human rights organizations raised concerns with UN Department of Peace Operations Under-Secretary-General Jean-Pierre Lacroix that the letter and spirit of the 2012 United Nations Policy on Human Rights Screening of United Nations Personnel is not being sufficiently applied in relation to Bangladeshi nationals and that the vetting procedure should be made consistent, transparent, and independent. In a statement issued on 6 December, the UN Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances expressed concern that “members of the RAB would be eligible to participate in UN peacekeeping operations, without any previous investigation into their alleged involvement in the commission of human rights abuses or a thorough vetting process.”