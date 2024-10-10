‘Reset button’ means making a new start from corrupt politics: Chief adviser’s press wing

The chief adviser’s press wing has clarified the words - reset button - that chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus used in his recent statement, saying he meant making a new start from corrupt politics.

“When chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus spoke about pressing the reset button, he meant making a new start from corrupt politics, which destroyed all Bangladesh’s key institutions, pushed the economy to the brink of collapse and robbed the rights to vote and civil liberties of tens of millions of people,” said a statement issued from CA Press Wing Thursday.