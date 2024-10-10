‘Reset button’ means making a new start from corrupt politics: Chief adviser’s press wing
The chief adviser’s press wing has clarified the words - reset button - that chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus used in his recent statement, saying he meant making a new start from corrupt politics.
“When chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus spoke about pressing the reset button, he meant making a new start from corrupt politics, which destroyed all Bangladesh’s key institutions, pushed the economy to the brink of collapse and robbed the rights to vote and civil liberties of tens of millions of people,” said a statement issued from CA Press Wing Thursday.
Dr. Yunus did not mean to wipe out Bangladesh’s proud history.
“When you press the reset button, you reset the software to start all over again. It doesn’t change the hardware. The 1971 Liberation War created the hardware of Bangladesh,” the statement read.
When you press the reset button, you reset the software to start all over again. It doesn’t change the hardware. The 1971 Liberation War created the hardware of Bangladesh
It said some people are misinterpreting professor Yunus’ recent interview with Voice of America.
When he arrived in Dhaka on 8 August to take over as the chief adviser of the interim government, professor Muhammad Yunus told newspersons at Hazrat Shahjalal Airport that July-August student-led mass uprising was our second liberation -- the first liberation being the country’s glorious war of independence in 1971.
Professor Yunus was an assistant professor at Middle Tennessee State University. He formed the Bangladesh Citizens Committee immediately after the independence of Bangladesh which announced and launched a US-wide campaign to persuade the US government to recognise Bangladesh.
He published the Bangladesh Newsletter to inform the world about the genocide in Bangladesh perpetrated by the Pakistani army, according to the statement.