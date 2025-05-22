High Court division justice Khandaker Diliruzzaman removed

It said the president on 21 May removed High Court division justice Khandaker Diliruzzaman from his post as per article 96(6) of the constitution.

The Supreme Court website published a news update on the matter on Thursday as well.

Khandaker Diliruzzaman was appointed as an additional justice of the High Court division on 31 May 2018. Later, on 30 May 2020, he was made the High Court division justice.