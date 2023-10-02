EU-Bangladesh energy cooperation into new Era with the ‘Global Gateway Strategy’

European Union (EU) director for Middle East, Asia, and Pacific at the European Commission’s Directorate-General for International Partnerships (INTPA), Peteris Ustubs, paid a visit to Bangladesh from 30 September to 2 October, a press release on Monday states.
In the context of the EU’s ‘Global Gateway Strategy’, his visit focused on strengthening the partnership between the European Union and Bangladesh, particularly in the domains of climate change, energy efficiency, renewable energy, regional energy connectivity, and sustainable development.
“The Global Gateway Strategy is the European Union’s response to boost cooperation with partners worldwide. We believe it marks a new era of the longstanding EU-Bangladesh cooperation; it will support the country in meeting its green energy transition ambitions in a sustainable and smart way that works for people and the planet. This comes at a timely moment, as Bangladesh sets the ground for its LDC graduation in 2026”, Peteris Ustubs remarked.
Energising EU-Bangladesh collaboration
During his visit, Peteris Ustubs met with state minister Nasrul Hamid from the Ministry of Power, Energy, and Mineral Resources, accompanied by senior secretary Habibur Rahman and senior officials from the Power Division.
In this meeting, director Ustubs articulated that "With its strategic location in South Asia, combined with its impressive economic growth and vibrant society, Bangladesh is a key partner in our endeavours to augment connectivity and foster sustainable development in the region."
He specifically referred to the upcoming Global Gateway flagship project, the "Bangladesh Renewable Energy Facility", which will invest in renewable energy projects in Bangladesh, and to future support to foster regional energy connectivity.
Ustubs also discussed general cooperation matters and upcoming EU interventions with the advisor on private industry and investment to the prime minister, Salman Rahman, with Sharifa Khan, secretary Economic Relations Division, Ministry of Finance, as well as with Md Human Kabir, secretary, Ministry of Railways and Rear Admiral Md Khurshed Alam (retd.), acting foreign secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Throughout his visit, Peteris Ustubs was accompanied by HE Charles Whiteley, EU ambassador to Bangladesh, along with two EU delegates from INTPA - Ingrid Cailhol, head of Sector for Sustainable Energy, and Audrey Maillot, the head of Sector for South Asia and the EU delegation Bangladesh team.
The mission also encompassed visits to some of the EU funded ongoing projects, including power factor and smart grid under Dhaka power Distribution Company”, co-funded by EU and AFD, as well as the Korail Slum, a UNICEF-funded project addressing social issues and poverty alleviation. Additionally, Peteris Ustubs also toured Dekko Readywears Limited, a garment factory, to highlight the EU's commitment to the decent work agenda.