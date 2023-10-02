EU-Bangladesh energy cooperation into new Era with the ‘Global Gateway Strategy’

European Union (EU) director for Middle East, Asia, and Pacific at the European Commission’s Directorate-General for International Partnerships (INTPA), Peteris Ustubs, paid a visit to Bangladesh from 30 September to 2 October, a press release on Monday states.

In the context of the EU’s ‘Global Gateway Strategy’, his visit focused on strengthening the partnership between the European Union and Bangladesh, particularly in the domains of climate change, energy efficiency, renewable energy, regional energy connectivity, and sustainable development.

“The Global Gateway Strategy is the European Union’s response to boost cooperation with partners worldwide. We believe it marks a new era of the longstanding EU-Bangladesh cooperation; it will support the country in meeting its green energy transition ambitions in a sustainable and smart way that works for people and the planet. This comes at a timely moment, as Bangladesh sets the ground for its LDC graduation in 2026”, Peteris Ustubs remarked.