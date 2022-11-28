Bangladesh

Govt to fix fuel price: Cabinet secy

Staff Correspondent

From now on, the government will adjust the fuel prices, without conducting any hearing, if necessary.

The decision was taken on Monday evening at the cabinet meeting.  

In the meeting, the draft of Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) ordinance-2022 was approved. The cabinet secretary, Khandker Anwarul Islam, came up with this disclosure following the meeting.

He said the BERC has to wait up to 90 days to take any decision in the light of existing ordinance, resulting in delay in setting new price of fuel when it is necessary.

That is the reason why a new section is being incorporated in the act. As per the new section 'Ka' of ordinance-34, the government would be able to adjust the fuel price, if necessary, added the cabinet secretary.

An instruction has been given to the energy and mineral resource division to clear the confusion regarding the issue.

In the meeting, it was discussed that any private firms would be able to import any type of fuel. The final decision would be taken within a few days.    

