Govt to fix fuel price: Cabinet secy

He said the BERC has to wait up to 90 days to take any decision in the light of existing ordinance, resulting in delay in setting new price of fuel when it is necessary.
That is the reason why a new section is being incorporated in the act. As per the new section 'Ka' of ordinance-34, the government would be able to adjust the fuel price, if necessary, added the cabinet secretary.
An instruction has been given to the energy and mineral resource division to clear the confusion regarding the issue.
In the meeting, it was discussed that any private firms would be able to import any type of fuel. The final decision would be taken within a few days.