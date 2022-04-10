Huge gap between policy making and implementation: Rehman Sobhan

Rehman Sobhan said it is a political responsibility to implement a policy once it is made because there are various people and interests involved and the policies have to be applied amidst them.

He made these remarks during the book launching ceremony of the second volume of his autobiography ‘Untranquil Recollections: From Dawn to Darkness’ at the CPD office in Dhanmondi on Saturday.

Rounaq Jahan, political scientist and a distinguished fellow at CPD moderated the programme, presided over by former finance minister Syeduzzaman. Dr Kamal Hossain, constitution expert and founding president of Gonoforum spoke at the event as the special guest, online.