Foreign minister Momen's income drops, assets double 

The income of AK Abdul Momen, the Member of Parliament for Sylhet-1 (city and Sadar) and the Foreign Minister, has reportedly decreased, while his movable assets have almost doubled.

This information was gathered from the affidavit submitted to the returning officer's office.

AK Abdul Momen is set to run as the Awami League candidate in the Sylhet-1 constituency for the upcoming 12th National Parliament elections. It's noted that he first contested parliamentary elections in 2018.

In the affidavit, the Foreign Minister has stated "politics and others" as his profession, while in 2018, he indicated "Teaching and others" as his profession.