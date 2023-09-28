Relatives provide painkillers to mother-daughter in jail

Mother and daughter have fallen sick in the jail after being arrested on charges of altercation and scuffle with a female police sergeant in Mohammadpur area in the capital.
They have been suffering from severe pain due to beating.
Relatives made this disclosure on Thursday afternoon after meeting mother Dilara Akhtar and daughter Tasfia Islam in Kashimpur jail in Gazipur.
Dilara Akhtar's husband Mafizul Islam is deputy general manager (DGM) at Topkhana Road corporate branch in the capital of state-owned Janata Bank.
He along with elder daughter Tanjila Islam went to the jail to meet wife and another daughter Tashfia.
Tashfia is an honours final year student at the department of architectural engineering in Stamford University.
Tanjila is doing FCPS after completing MBBS.
While leaving the jail, Mafizul Islam told Prothom Alo that he has met his wife and daughter in the jail and they have described how they have been tortured by police.
Tanjila said Tashfia has shown marks of injuries on her body.
She said Tashfia could not sleep throughout the night due to pain. She has received no treatment in the jail.
Mother has also been beaten up, Tanjila quoted her mother as saying.
Tanjila said she has given painkillers to her sister and mother.
She said she has advised Tashfia to take treatment if there is scope in the jail.
Traffic police sergeant Hasina Khatun fined Dilara Akhtar's private car Tk 5,000 for illegal parking at Shia Masjid area in Mohammadpur on Tuesday night.
Dilara Akhtar and her daughter Tashfia locked in an altercation with the sergeant for slapping the fine.
At one stage, there was a scuffle between them. Later, mother and daughter were sent to jail in a case filed on Wednesday by Hasina Khatun with Mohammadpur police station.
About the incident police said being informed about the fine, Dilara Akhtar came from house and misbehaved with sergeant Hasina. At one stage, she assaults Hasina.
Later, traffic police members appeared at the spot and tried to bring the situation under control, but Dilara misbehaved with them too. At the time, policemen from the police station reached there and detained Dilara Akhtar and her daughter. Later, sergeant Hasina filed a case against them.
She brought charges of obstructing government duties, beating government officials and issuing threats against them.
Tashfia's father Mafizul Islam said his daughter went to a gymnasium in the Shia Mashjid area on that day. The driver was returning after dropping her. Meanwhile, sergeant Hasina Khatun intercepted the car and fined Tk 5,000.
"The driver informed my wife about the matter at our house at Nobodah housing and she (my wife) went there to know the matter," Mafizul Islam added. Later, Tashfia also came from the gymnasium and wanted to know why the case was given. They had an altercation over the matter.
He said, "At one stage sergeant Hasina took my daughter to the traffic box and beat her up. As my wife headed, there was a scuffle."