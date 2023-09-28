Relatives provide painkillers to mother-daughter in jail

Mother and daughter have fallen sick in the jail after being arrested on charges of altercation and scuffle with a female police sergeant in Mohammadpur area in the capital.

They have been suffering from severe pain due to beating.

Relatives made this disclosure on Thursday afternoon after meeting mother Dilara Akhtar and daughter Tasfia Islam in Kashimpur jail in Gazipur.

Dilara Akhtar's husband Mafizul Islam is deputy general manager (DGM) at Topkhana Road corporate branch in the capital of state-owned Janata Bank.

He along with elder daughter Tanjila Islam went to the jail to meet wife and another daughter Tashfia.

Tashfia is an honours final year student at the department of architectural engineering in Stamford University.

Tanjila is doing FCPS after completing MBBS.