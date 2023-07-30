Two police officials exempted from appearing in court

The High Court has exempted two police officials from appearing before the court as the duo sought unconditional apology over detaining a person who was on anticipatory bail.

A bench of justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and justice Md Aminul Islam passed the order today. The court adjourned the declaration of verdict for two weeks.

The two police officials are Md Moniruzzaman, officer in charge of Patuakhali Sadar police station and Mizanur Rahman, assistant sub inspector (ASI) Mizanur Rahman.

A daily newspaper carried a report titled ‘student on-bail arrested, later released by court’, over the incident. On the following day, the accused’s lawyer, Ali Ahsan Molla, drew the court’s attention to the report.