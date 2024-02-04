Govt has no plans to arrest Dr Yunus unnecessarily: Law minister
The government has no plans to arrest Nobel Peace Prize winner Dr. Muhammad Yunus unnecessarily or send him to prison, said law minister Anisul Huq.
But the government has the responsibility to implement the court’s verdict against Dr. Yunus, he added.
The law minister said this in response to questions from the newspersons after the inauguration of the training on basic courses for assistant judges and equivalent judicial officers at the Judicial Administration Training Institute in the capital Sunday.
The Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs said this in a press release.
The law minister also remarked that the justice for the murder of journalist couple, Sagar-Runi, will not be lost. “I want to say unequivocally, the killers of Sagar and Runi will be arrested. The government will take the steps that should be taken to prosecute this murder.”
In response to the question whether the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has failed to submit the report on the Sagar-Runi murder case and whether the investigation agency will be changed or not, Anisul Huq said, “I won’t say that RAB has failed in the investigation. But if it is necessary to change the investigation activities, that will also be done. The way the incident took place, it is difficult for any agency to complete the investigation.”
Speaking about the disappointment of the families of Sagar and Runi who did not get justice even after so many days, the law minister said, “We were also disappointed after the murder of the father of the nation. Because, an indemnity ordinance was issued after the murder. But Sheikh Hasina completed the trial after coming to power. Then she tried the war criminals too. The culture of impunity no longer exists.”
