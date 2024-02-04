Govt has no plans to arrest Dr Yunus unnecessarily: Law minister

The government has no plans to arrest Nobel Peace Prize winner Dr. Muhammad Yunus unnecessarily or send him to prison, said law minister Anisul Huq.

But the government has the responsibility to implement the court’s verdict against Dr. Yunus, he added.

The law minister said this in response to questions from the newspersons after the inauguration of the training on basic courses for assistant judges and equivalent judicial officers at the Judicial Administration Training Institute in the capital Sunday.