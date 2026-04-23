Transport owners press for higher fares, citing ‘phantom costs’

Bus owners are putting pressure on the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) to set higher fares, not only due to the increased price of diesel but also by adding various other costs. The BRTA-led bus fare re-fixing committee is also giving in to the demands and has proposed to set fares by taking into consideration additional expenses beyond fuel. Some of these costs are described as “phantom expenses,” which reportedly have no actual existence.

The committee has proposed increasing bus fare by 22 paisa per kilometre. However, considering only the rise in diesel price, the fare increase would be 15 paisa per kilometre. Owners are citing increased costs of spare parts, engine oil, tyres, tubes, lubricants, and bus chassis (including engine and structure), and have proposed fare adjustments accordingly.

People concerned said that if the government had not increased fuel prices, the discussion on fare hikes would not have arisen. Owners are reportedly taking advantage of the situation. In 2022, after a fuel price hike, they used a similar approach to increase fares and later charged even higher rates in Dhaka city.

Currently, the fare for buses and minibuses in Dhaka and Chattogram city corporations is Tk 2.42 paisa per kilometre. If the new proposal is implemented, it will rise to Tk 2.64 per kilometre. For intercity routes, the current fare is Tk 2.12 paisa per kilometre, which is proposed to be increased to Tk 2.34.