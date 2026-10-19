New pay scale: Govt employees to get increased salaries this month, allowances unchanged for now

Government employees will continue to receive allowances at the existing rates for the time being, despite the introduction of a new national pay scale. This means they will continue to receive allowances at the rates applicable on 30 June this year until a further order is issued.

The Finance Division of the Ministry of Finance issued a notification on the matter today, Monday.

The notification applies to employees of various government ministries, divisions, departments and agencies, as well as state-owned and autonomous institutions. Meanwhile, government officials and employees will begin receiving increased salaries this month.