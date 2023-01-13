‘World’s second-largest’ Muslim gathering begins

The first phase of the three-day Biswa Ijtema, billed as the second largest congregation of Muslims after Hajj, began Friday morning after two years of Covid-19 hiatus on the bank of the River Turag in Tongi, Gazipur, reports news agency UNB.

The 56th edition of the annual Biswa Ijtema began with the a’mbayan (general sermons) of Pakistani Islamic scholar Maulana Ziaul Haque after Fajr prayers.