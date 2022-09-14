PM's India trip 'extremely successful': Doraiswami

The second thing is the announcement by the two leaders of a decision to start negotiations for a comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA).
"Third, I think the sense of focus on transport and connectivity was very strong. A very good package was negotiated and finalized in terms of railway connectivity in particular," Doraiswami said.
The envoy said they intended to invite Bangladesh to be one of the guests at the G20 Summit, which India will host next September.
"And of course that has now been announced. So as you will understand, it is not just an invitation for the Summit level process. It is an invitation for the totality of the G20 meetings during India's chairmanship," Doraiswami said, terming it a very big deal.
Essentially all the guest countries including Bangladesh will have an opportunity to be part of the larger process of negotiating outcomes for the totality of G20.
Sheikh Hasina, paid a state visit to India from September 5-8 at the invitation of Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi.
During the visit, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina called on President of India Droupadi Murmu and Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar.
External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar and Minister of Development of North Eastern Region G. Kishan Reddy called on her.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s programme also includes launching of "Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Student Scholarship” for 200 descendants of Indian Armed Forces personnel martyred and critically injured during the Liberation War of Bangladesh in 1971.
She also addressed a business event, jointly organized by Indian and Bangladesh business communities on September 7.
Both Prime Ministers held a restricted meeting and tête-à-tête followed by delegation level talks on September 6.
The two leaders expressed satisfaction at the excellent state of bilateral relations, based on deep historical and fraternal ties and shared values of democracy and pluralism, which is reflected in an all-encompassing bilateral partnership, based on sovereignty, equality, trust and understanding that transcends even a strategic partnership.
They recalled prime minister Narendra Modi’s state visit in March 2021 to join the celebrations of the Golden Jubilee of the Independence of Bangladesh, the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and 50 years of establishment of diplomatic relations between Bangladesh and India, which was followed by the state visit of the president of India in December 2021, to attend the celebrations of the Golden Jubilee of the Victory Day of Bangladesh, as the guest of honour.