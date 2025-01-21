Women faced enforced disappearance, children not spared either

During the decade-and-a-half-rule of the ousted Awami League government, women, alongside men, were victims of enforced disappearances. In some instances, mothers and their children were taken and held in detention centres, and even pregnant women were not spared.

Male prisoners were subjected to mental torture by detaining their wives, preventing them from breastfeeding their babies.

These details of the horrific torture by state forces have been revealed in the interim report of the Commission of Inquiry into Disappearances.

Deputy Press Secretary to the Chief Adviser, Abul Kalam Azad Majumder, told Prothom Alo on Monday night that the unpublished section of the interim report titled “Unfolding the Truth”, submitted by the Commission of Inquiry to the Chief Adviser on 14 December, was released on Monday.

The Commission held a meeting with Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus on Sunday, presenting the progress of its investigation. Following the meeting, it was announced that the Chief Adviser would soon visit the Aynaghar (secret detention facilities).