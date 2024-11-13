US stresses upholding freedom of expression, peaceful assembly

The United States supports freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and association for all, said Vedant Paten, principal deputy spokesperson of the US department of state.

He made the statement while responding to a query on Bangladesh at a press briefing in the US on Tuesday.

A journalist asked how the US sees the recent action to prevent Awami League activists from organising a political rally in Dhaka on 10 November, what message the US has for the interim government led by Dr Yunus.