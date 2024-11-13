US stresses upholding freedom of expression, peaceful assembly
The United States supports freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and association for all, said Vedant Paten, principal deputy spokesperson of the US department of state.
He made the statement while responding to a query on Bangladesh at a press briefing in the US on Tuesday.
A journalist asked how the US sees the recent action to prevent Awami League activists from organising a political rally in Dhaka on 10 November, what message the US has for the interim government led by Dr Yunus.
In response, Vedant Patel said, “We support the freedom of expression, peaceful assembly, and association for all, including dissenting and opposition voices. These freedoms, in our point of view, are essential elements of any democracy.”
He continued, “We routinely communicate that support to all our partners, including the interim government of Bangladesh, and upholding and protecting these freedoms for all Bangladeshis is necessary to ensure a true democratic future for the country.”
In another query, the journalist noted that press credentials of 184 journalists, including the bureau chief of Associated Press (AP), were removed in Bangladesh. He sought to know what steps the US is considering to address the restriction on press freedom and to support the rights and safety of journalists in Bangladesh.
The spokesperson said he had not seen the reporting. “Of course, if it’s true, it would be unfortunate. It is our strong point of view that an engaged free press is vital to covering any situation, including, of course, the situation in Bangladesh.”
“Press freedom and media freedom is important to the president, important to the secretary, and we would encourage and want to ensure that the rights and freedoms of all journalists are being appropriately respected,” he added.