BB directs banks to construct women-friendly washrooms
Bangladesh Bank (BB) has issued a directive instructing all public and private sector banks to construct hygienic, women-friendly washrooms for female officers and employees, as well as for women seeking services, at their head offices, regional offices and all branches and sub-branches.
The central bank issued the directive last week.
It states that adequate women-friendly washroom facilities must be ensured at bank head offices, regional offices, and all branches and sub-branches for female officers and staff, as well as for women customers.
Due to the lack of a sufficient number of such facilities at workplaces, female officials and women service-seekers are facing significant inconvenience, which constitutes a major obstacle to creating a women-friendly working environment, it noted.
In the directive addressed to the managing directors or chief executive officers of all scheduled banks, Bangladesh Bank said that hygienic, women-friendly washrooms must be constructed, necessary renovations carried out, and an adequate supply of sanitary items ensured at head offices, regional offices, and all branches and sub-branches for female officials and women customers.
The directive has been issued under the authority of the Bank Company Act, 1991, and has come into effect immediately.