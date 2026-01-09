Bangladesh

BB directs banks to construct women-friendly washrooms

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Women's washroomFile photo

Bangladesh Bank (BB) has issued a directive instructing all public and private sector banks to construct hygienic, women-friendly washrooms for female officers and employees, as well as for women seeking services, at their head offices, regional offices and all branches and sub-branches.

The central bank issued the directive last week.

It states that adequate women-friendly washroom facilities must be ensured at bank head offices, regional offices, and all branches and sub-branches for female officers and staff, as well as for women customers.

Due to the lack of a sufficient number of such facilities at workplaces, female officials and women service-seekers are facing significant inconvenience, which constitutes a major obstacle to creating a women-friendly working environment, it noted.

In the directive addressed to the managing directors or chief executive officers of all scheduled banks, Bangladesh Bank said that hygienic, women-friendly washrooms must be constructed, necessary renovations carried out, and an adequate supply of sanitary items ensured at head offices, regional offices, and all branches and sub-branches for female officials and women customers.

The directive has been issued under the authority of the Bank Company Act, 1991, and has come into effect immediately.

Follow the Google news channel to get Prothom Alo's latest news
Read more from Bangladesh