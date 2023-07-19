ASEAN secretary general to support Bangladesh’s bid to be sectoral partner

Secretary-General of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Kao Kim Hourn, has pledged full support to Bangladesh’s aspiration of becoming a Sectoral Dialogue Partner (SDP) of ASEAN. The assurance was given during a meeting between Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen and Kao Kim Hourn in Jakarta, Indonesia, held on the sidelines of the 30th ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF).

During the meeting, they discussed issues of mutual interest and expressed optimism about further collaboration and engagement in the future. Foreign Minister Momen also urged ASEAN to assist and expedite Bangladesh’s bid to become an SDP of ASEAN, UNB reports.

One of the key concerns shared by Bangladesh during the meeting was regarding the situation of Forcibly Displaced Myanmar nationals. Foreign Minister Momen called for more coordinated and proactive support from ASEAN to facilitate the safe and dignified repatriation of over 1.2 million Myanmar nationals currently residing in Bangladesh.