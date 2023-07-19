ASEAN secretary general to support Bangladesh’s bid to be sectoral partner

Secretary-General of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Kao Kim Hourn, has pledged full support to Bangladesh’s aspiration of becoming a Sectoral Dialogue Partner (SDP) of ASEAN. The assurance was given during a meeting between Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen and Kao Kim Hourn in Jakarta, Indonesia, held on the sidelines of the 30th ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF).
During the meeting, they discussed issues of mutual interest and expressed optimism about further collaboration and engagement in the future. Foreign Minister Momen also urged ASEAN to assist and expedite Bangladesh’s bid to become an SDP of ASEAN, UNB reports.
One of the key concerns shared by Bangladesh during the meeting was regarding the situation of Forcibly Displaced Myanmar nationals. Foreign Minister Momen called for more coordinated and proactive support from ASEAN to facilitate the safe and dignified repatriation of over 1.2 million Myanmar nationals currently residing in Bangladesh.
Foreign Minister Momen also praised the impressive socio-economic progress achieved by Bangladesh under the dynamic and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina over the last 14 years. As a result, Bangladesh has earned international recognition as a role model for development.
He also said being located between ASEAN and SAARC, Bangladesh provides a lot of opportunities and potentials to promoting trade, investment and wide economic relations with the ASEAN countries.
Momen emphasized that Bangladesh, upon becoming a Sectoral Dialogue Partner of ASEAN, can serve as a crucial link between the two significant regions.
He expressed Bangladesh’s desire to organise a diplomatic training course titled “Enhancing Engagement between Bangladesh and the ASEAN Region for Young/Mid-career Diplomats from ASEAN Countries” and also discussed the annual Youth Exchange Programme between Bangladesh and the ASEAN Countries.
Apprising that Bangladesh has been playing an active role in ARF, since becoming a member of the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) in 2006, the Foreign Minister said Bangladesh is strongly committed to the guiding principles of the Forum to foster constructive dialogue and consultation on political and security issues of common interests and concerns as well as to make significant contributions to the efforts towards confidence-building and preventive diplomacy in the Asia-Pacific region.
Talks with Indonesia
Foreign Minister Momen held a bilateral meeting with Retno L.P. Marsudi, the Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia during his three-day visit to Jakarta to attend the 30th ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF).
During the discussion with his Indonesian counterpart, Foreign Minister Momen provided an update on the current progress of bilateral engagement regarding Rohingya repatriation. He urged Indonesia, as the current Chair of ASEAN, to take a more proactive stance by involving the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance to facilitate the swift, safe, and voluntary repatriation of forcibly displaced individuals back to Myanmar.
Additionally, Foreign Minister Momen requested Indonesia’s strong support in influencing other ASEAN Member States to reach a consensus in favor of Bangladesh’s candidacy for the Sectoral Dialogue Partner (SDP) status of ASEAN during the upcoming ASEAN Summit in September this year.
In addition, he stressed the necessity of direct air connectivity between Bangladesh and Indonesia as well as requested to grant Visa on Arrival in favor of Bangladeshi ordinary passport holders at entry points in Indonesia.
Moreover, he invited the Indonesian Foreign Minister to visit Bangladesh at a mutually convenient time.
Cooperation with Malaysia
Foreign Minister Momen met Zambry Abd Kadir, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Malaysia on the sideline of 30th ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF).
The meeting reviewed the whole gamut of the existing excellent bilateral relations, and the Foreign Ministers renewed their commitment to further solidifying the relation.
Foreign Minister Momen expressed his appreciation for the agreement on workforce signed with Malaysia. He emphasized that the recruitment of agencies should be entirely under the jurisdiction of the Malaysian government and requested measures to prevent the exploitation of vulnerable individuals, particularly the poor.
Additionally, he highlighted the importance of enhancing cooperation in various sectors, including trade, energy, agro-processing industries, pharmaceuticals, ICT, and investment in Bangladesh’s 100 Special Economic Zones.
Furthermore, Foreign Minister Momen thanked the Malaysian government for its support to Gambia and updated them on the recent progress made regarding the Rohingya issue. He urged Malaysia to take a stronger stance in regional and international forums to find a sustainable solution to the ongoing Rohingya crisis, specifically by expediting the safe and dignified repatriation process.
He also sought the support of Malaysia in favour of Bangladesh’s bid to be a Sectoral Dialogue Partner (SDP) of ASEAN. In conclusion, the Foreign Minister invited his counterpart to visit Bangladesh at a mutually convenient time.
Discussion with Cambodia
Foreign Minister Momen met with Prak Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Kingdom of Cambodia in Jakarta, Indonesia on the sidelines of 30th ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF).
They discussed the issues of mutual interest, reasserting their commitment to further strengthening the relations between Bangladesh and Cambodia in future.
During the meeting, Foreign Minister shared the concerns of Bangladesh on the issue of Forcibly Displaced Myanmar nationals and urges more coordinated and proactive support of ASEAN countries for persuading Myanmar for creating a conducive environment for an early, safe and dignified repatriation of more than 1.2 million Myanmar nationals from Bangladesh.
He also sought the support of Cambodia in expediting Bangladesh’s candidacy for becoming a Sectoral Dialogue Partner (SDP) of ASEAN.
Informing his Cambodian counterpart about Bangladesh’s 100 Special Economic Zone (SEZ), he stressed accelerating bilateral cooperation in the fields of trade, investment, agriculture, agro-processing industry, contact farming, infrastructure development, pharmaceuticals, air connectivity, ICT etc.
The two countries agreed to enhance cooperation by signing and renewing of MOU and free trade agreements, increasing people to people exchange and strengthening collaboration in trade and investments.