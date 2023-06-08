Power supply from Adani power plant to national grid resumes

Power supply from India’s Adani power plant to Bangladesh’s national grid resumed at 3:43 am on Thursday, the Power Grid Company of Bangladesh (PGCB) said on Thursday.
The power generation from the Adani plant was 607MW at 9:00 am, PGCB spokesperson said in a press release.
PGCB is the lone state-owned agency for transmitting power from power plants to the national grid.
According to PGCB sources, power supply from Adani plant to the national grid stopped at 2:46 pm on Wednesday due to unexpected tripping in power transmission line. Engineers from PGCB restored the line at 3:06 pm and power supply to national grid began at 3:43 am on Thursday after completing all technical preparation.
Electricity supply from Adani power plant stopped after storm damages power transmission line in Rohonpur area of Chapainawabganj, causing maximum 3,419MW of load shedding on Wednesday afternoon, PGCB sources said.
According to Power Division, there are two 800MW units at the Adani Power Plant in Jharkhand's Godda. Adani started supplying electricity in March this year and supplies on average 740MW daily to the national grid.
The second unit of the plant has already started generating power on trial basis and preparation is underway to supply electricity commercially in a week.
Power Division said the Adani supplied highest 1,075MW on 2 June. Bangladesh will import 1,000MW of electricity to add to the national grid once Adani increases its power generation.
Data from PGCB shows the country has been experiencing 2,500-3,000MW of load shedding daily over the past week with an average three hours of power outage in Dhaka and over 12 hours of load shedding in parts of the country, say media reports.