United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres met Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at the Chief Adviser's Office in the capital today, Friday.

After the meeting, the Chief Adviser and Guterres are travelling to Cox's Bazar on a commercial flight of Biman to visit the Rohingya camps.

António Guterres arrived in Dhaka yesterday on a four-day official visit at the invitation of Chief Adviser Prof Yunus.