Dhaka requests Yunus-Modi meeting, New Delhi yet to response
India has not yet made any decision on Bangladesh’s request for a meeting between its interim government leader Muhammad Yunus and Indian prime minister Narendra Modi during the upcoming UN General Assembly in New York.
Indian newspaper Hindustan Times cited people familiar with the matter to claim that India received a formal request from Bangladesh for the meeting earlier this month.
The sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, told the newspaper that a meeting seems unlikely, especially after Dr Yunus’ recent comments in an interview with an Indian media outlet. These remarks were reportedly not well received in New Delhi.
A student-led uprising ousted the Awami League government in Bangladesh on 5 August, while then prime minister Sheikh Hasina took refuge in India.
Dr Yunus had criticised ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina in the interview, particularly her comments on affairs in Bangladesh while in exile in India. He suggested that Bangladesh could request her extradition and urged India to reconsider the view that all political parties other than Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League are “Islamist.”
Yunus further said if India continues to host Hasina, she should be restrained from making public statements.