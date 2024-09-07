Dhaka requests Yunus-Modi meeting, New Delhi yet to response

India has not yet made any decision on Bangladesh’s request for a meeting between its interim government leader Muhammad Yunus and Indian prime minister Narendra Modi during the upcoming UN General Assembly in New York.

Indian newspaper Hindustan Times cited people familiar with the matter to claim that India received a formal request from Bangladesh for the meeting earlier this month.

The sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, told the newspaper that a meeting seems unlikely, especially after Dr Yunus’ recent comments in an interview with an Indian media outlet. These remarks were reportedly not well received in New Delhi.