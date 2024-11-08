Musa stirs slightly while under treatment in Singapore for head injuries

“Musa, Musa, raise your leg” -- it is hard to tell if the child understood what the physician was saying. There was no glimmer of understanding in his eyes.

However, the boy’s left leg twitched slightly. A spasm of pain seemed to cross his face for a second. The physician’s hand touched Musa’s and the child curled his hand up into a fist. A broad smile lit up the physician’s face.

Seven-year-old Musa was hit in the head by a bullet in front of his house during the movement of Student’s Against Discrimination. He is now undergoing treatment at the National University Hospital in Singapore. This scene was caught in a video recording last Wednesday at the hospital.