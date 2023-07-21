Foreingers remark on country’s internal matters unwarranted: Momen

The foreigners (diplomats) think themselves king of this country as local media gives them undue importance, said foreign minister AK Abdul Momen on Friday.

“The foreigners’ comments on our country’s internal affairs are unwarranted. People often get killed abroad, but we don’t make any fuss on those incidents. Our media gives them undue importance which they enjoy. This gives them a feeling that they are the kings of this country and that’s why they make comments about everything,” Momen told journalists after an event at Shilpakala Academy in Sylhet.

He said no country made any remark despite the death of around 40 people centring the local election in India’s West Bengal but they start screaming about any petty incident here in Bangladesh.