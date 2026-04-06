Measles situation: Barguna sees 18pc of total deaths, gaps in vaccination programme arrangements

Measles–rubella vaccination began at the Barguna Sadar Hospital vaccination centre at 8:00 am on Sunday. The centre closed before 4:00 pm. When visited at around 3:45 pm, no staff was available to explain why it had closed early.

Shahriar Sazzad, a supervisor of the Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI), told Prothom Alo that emergency vaccination centres to prevent measles–rubella among children would open daily at 8:00 am and continue until 4:00 pm. If a child is vaccinated at 4:00 pm, the centre will remain open for an additional half an hour for observing the child.

Measles outbreaks have been relatively higher in 30 upazilas across 18 districts of the country. According to EPI data, the infection rate is highest in Barguna Sadar upazila. Yet, there are shortcomings in the vaccination arrangements there. There have not been even adequate preparations for this.

Barguna Civil Surgeon Mohammad Abul Fatha told Prothom Alo that 140 people have been infected with measles in the district so far this year. Of them, 33 are receiving treatment in hospital. Three have died, while the rest have recovered and returned home.