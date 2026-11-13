A lifeline for cancer patients in Dhaka: Free stay, food, care and ambulance services

On the afternoon of 8 November, I spoke with Rupa Rani at the six-storey Alok Nibash. Shraddha was in a bit of a bad mood. She refused to leave her mother's lap and did not want to talk. Her mother had done her hair up with several clips.

Rupa Rani said that Shraddha's father works as a security guard at a private company, and the family lives in Jashore. There are hardly any facilities for treating childhood blood cancer there. A local doctor had initially told them that their daughter had thalassemia. However, after coming to Dhaka, they learned that she had cancer.

She said the cost of treatment was very high. Had they not found out about this residence, it would have been impossible for them to afford their daughter's treatment in Dhaka, along with accommodation and food expenses.

Even when her husband cannot come to Dhaka regularly, it does not create any difficulties. The residence takes care of all the necessary arrangements.