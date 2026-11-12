Patients queue from midnight to get appointment for cancer treatment

It was 4:00 am on 15 October 2026. We set off for the National Institute of Cancer Research and Hospital in Mohakhali, Dhaka. The roads were empty, and the journey did not take long. We arrived just before 4:30 am.

At the collapsible gate of the hospital's administrative building, we found around 50 people. Some were lying on mats or sheets spread on the floor. Others had nothing and were sleeping directly on the floor. A few had mosquito nets. Mosquito coils were burning near some people's feet. To keep mosquitoes away and cope with the heat, some were sitting and fanning themselves with hand fans.

One of those lying on a mat was Ismat Ara Begum, aged over 60. She was thin, but her legs were swollen. Every now and then, Ismat Ara would cry out in severe pain, her voice faint but intense. Her helpless relatives could do little beyond gently stroking her body.

Nearby, we found Faruk Howlader, Ismat Ara's nephew. He said they had come from Bikrampur. Ismat Ara has cervical cancer. After coming to Dhaka, they first went to Dhaka Medical College Hospital. From there, she was referred to the Cancer Institute three days earlier. For the past three days, doctors had been asking them to undergo various tests. To get an appointment for the tests, patients' relatives have to queue from midnight the previous night.