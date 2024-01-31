80pc of cancer medicines manufactured in the country

Speakers at an event said approximately 150,000 people suffer from cancer in the country every year, and currently, 60,000 cancer patients receive treatment.

80 per cent of cancer medicines are manufactured in the country, but discrimination persists over the cancer treatment, they added.

The discussants made these remarks at a roundtable titled, “Progress of Bangladesh in cancer treatment and way-out” at the Prothom Alo office in Karwan Bazar on Tuesday.

Prothom Alo organised the event, which was attended by renowned cancer specialists of the country, in association with Everest Pharmaceuticals to mark World Cancer Day, to be observed on 4 February.

At the beginning of the event, Bangladesh Cancer Society director professor MA Hai said rural-urban, men-women, rich-poor, government-private hospitals – discrimination exists over cancer treatment everywhere. No significant progress is visible to eliminate this discrimination, and the National Cancer Control Council exists in papers only, he added.

Former National Institute of Cancer Research and Hospital (NICRH) director professor Moarraf Hossen said once physicians treated cancer patients with chemotherapy at their chambers. As many patients vomited because of side effects, other waiting patients escaped from physicians’ chambers out of fear. However, the situation has changed, he added.