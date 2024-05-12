Intermittent fasting protects against liver inflammation, liver cancer?

Fatty liver disease frequently causes chronic liver inflammation and can possibly result in liver cancer. Scientists at the German Cancer Research Centre (DKFZ) and the University of Tubingen have demonstrated in mice that intermittent fasting on a 5:2 schedule can block this progression.

Fasting lowers the development of liver cancer in mice that already have liver inflammation. The researchers discovered two proteins in liver cells that are both responsible for the beneficial effect of fasting. An approved medication can partially replicate this effect.

Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease is the most prevalent chronic liver disorder. It can have catastrophic consequences: unchecked, it can cause liver inflammation (metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis, MASH), cirrhosis, and even malignancy. Fatty liver disease is often thought to be a direct result of obesity.

Obesity has become increasingly common in rising countries such as India and China, in addition to Europe and the United States. As a result, the number of cases of liver failure and cancer is increasing rapidly in the afflicted countries.