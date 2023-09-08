Intermittent desires

On one hand, the market in the food industry is expected to grow annually by 21.68% (CAGR 2023-2027) and in the healthcare industry, on the other, the revenue is expected to show an annual growth rate of 27.39% (CAGR 2023-2027). You do the math.



In simple words, our food habit is harming us in ways we wouldn’t understand until it’s too late. Intake of sugar and junk harms us in ways more than one; the more we consume, the more we crave. It’s a vicious loop we need to train our minds to not be trapped in. Okay let me try and explain it to you in your language.

If you continue to eat out or order in more than twice a week, you won’t notice the impact it has on your body until your metabolism drops, no matter how many filters you use your skin stops glowing, you lose stamina and you gain weight along with a lot of other complications over the next few years. It’s got a discreet method of getting in the way of our well-being.



Our food habits, the junk we consume effects our digestive system, our immune system, our organs and even the way we look. People don’t seem to understand one thing; no matter how many beauty products we use, the core of our beauty lies in what we feed ourselves with.



